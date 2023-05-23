BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 558 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Woodhams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $104,166.61.

BlackLine stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

