Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

