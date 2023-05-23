BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

