Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

