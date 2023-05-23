Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

