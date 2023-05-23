Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of NewtekOne worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $411,013 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

