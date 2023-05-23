Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,093 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

FBRT stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 82.53 and a quick ratio of 82.53.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.67%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

