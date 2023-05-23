Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Rick C. Jackson Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,368.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,438 shares in the company, valued at $855,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.
Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
