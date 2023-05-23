Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Rick C. Jackson Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,368.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,438 shares in the company, valued at $855,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

