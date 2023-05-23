Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $229.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

