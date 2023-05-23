Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,959. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.