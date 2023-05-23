Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TOST opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

