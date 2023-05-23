Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.