Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 386,285 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 386,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MBC opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

