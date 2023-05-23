Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

