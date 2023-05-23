Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.8 %

TMHC opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile



Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

