Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,996 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYW stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

