Citigroup Inc. Buys 18,314 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.