Citigroup Inc. Buys 27,462 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

