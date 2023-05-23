Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,768 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

