Citigroup Inc. Buys 65,639 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Livent Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

