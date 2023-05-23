Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,605 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,353,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.