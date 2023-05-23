Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,839,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX stock opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.37. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

