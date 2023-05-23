Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

