Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

