Citigroup Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLIN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIN opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

