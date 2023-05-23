Citigroup Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

