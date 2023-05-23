Citigroup Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

NYSE VMI opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

See Also

