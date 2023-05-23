Citigroup Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 857,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

