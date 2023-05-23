Citigroup Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 553,511 shares of company stock worth $14,855,962. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.