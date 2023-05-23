Citigroup Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3,817.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PETQ opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

Get Rating

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Stories

