Citigroup Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,824 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.