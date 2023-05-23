Citigroup Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

