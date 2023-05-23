Citigroup Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VRP stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

