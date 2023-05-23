Citigroup Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.