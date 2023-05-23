Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

