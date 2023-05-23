Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264,213 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,918 shares of company stock worth $209,586. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.