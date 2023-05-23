Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,368,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

