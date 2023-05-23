Citigroup Inc. Purchases 29,407 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

MIRM stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

