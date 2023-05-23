Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,271 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 93,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

