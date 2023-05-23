Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,852 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

