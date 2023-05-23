Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 201.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $290,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.