Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 59,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 over the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

