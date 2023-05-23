Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

KYMR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

