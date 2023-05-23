Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.58. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.