Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WH stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

