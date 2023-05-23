Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,928 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

