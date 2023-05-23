Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,041 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,958,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,479,000 after purchasing an additional 971,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 792,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

