Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

