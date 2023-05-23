Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

