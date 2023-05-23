Citigroup Inc. Sells 523,228 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

